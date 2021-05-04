The NWT’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team has established a testing centre in the gymnasium of N.J. Macpherson school on May 4-5 for students and staff.

The set up of the testing spot follows the COVID-19 outbreak at the school that had spread to include 14 people in Yellowknife by May 3.

The school distributed a list of testing times for individual classes, Yellowknife Education District No.1 (YK1) said in a news release on May 4.

People are advised to only visit the school if they or their children have been told to get tested there.

Residents should only come at their scheduled time as public health officials can test a limited number of people per hour.

Students and staff who arrive at the school for testing should enter only by the front entrance. They will be directed towards the gymnasium.

The outbreak has led to a surge in demand for COVID-19 tests, said Health Minister Julie Green in a Facebook message on May 2.