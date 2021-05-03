Seven licensed dayhomes in Yellowknife will close for 14 days due to their connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, declared an outbreak at that school on May 1 after an individual tested positive for COVID-19. It is connected with four additional probable cases of COVID-19, though laboratory results remain to be confirmed.

In a FAQ document on the outbreak posted online on May 2, the GNWT states that the affected dayhomes include Bright Beginnings, Amanda’s House, ABC Dayhome, Stepping Stones, Tiny Treasures and Little Walkers.

The Mes Petits Amis YWCA after school program and Montessori (CASA and after school) located at N.J. MacPherson are also closed in line with directions from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Early learning and child care programs are in general considered essential services by the OCPHO and have been permitted to remain open during the pandemic whenever possible, the document states.

YWCA NWT program closures

The YWCA NWT also decided to close child and youth programs starting on May 3, as announced in a Facebook post on May 2.

All of its childcare at Yellowknife schools is suspended, along with the YWCA NWT Family Centre, YWCA NWT GirlSpace, and PCR Dudes Club-YWCA NWT until May 17.

The organization said that the closure date might change depending on the changing situation with COVID-19.

“With the high number of contacts identified we want to do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” YWCA NWT said.