Several students from Sir John Franklin (SJF) High School will be self-isolating starting on May 3 due to their connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Mcpherson school.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola declared an outbreak at N.J. Macpherson on May 1 after one individual connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed for 14 days. Kandola said there are four more probable cases of COVID-19 linked to that case, though laboratory results remain to be verified.

In an email sent to parents on May 2, SJF principal Dean MacInnis said those students “directly affected” by the exposure would isolate with their households for two weeks.

“Teaching staff have remote learning contingency plans in place for students who cannot attend because of this situation (and) classroom teachers will be reaching out to their students later (on May 2) to communicate relative details and to ensure that all necessary supports are in place,” MacInnis said.

Extra-curricular clubs and meetings, such as student council, grad council and after-school fitness programs will be suspended in accordance with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer’s suspension of organized youth extra-curricular activities on May 2.

In-person classes at SJF will otherwise carry on as usual until the school is notified otherwise.

Advertisement

“We have a robust suite of safety protocols in place, and these will be maintained and reinforced as we continue to have daytime classes,” MacInnis said.

The N.J. Macpherson outbreak has also spurred a surge in demand for COVID-19 tests on May 2, said Health Minister Julie Green in a Facebook message.

Additional set of isolating students?

The isolation of SJF students comes just over one week after people who attended a bonfire and gathering at the sand pits on April 16 and 17 were ordered by Kandola to self-isolate for 14 days due to an exposure risk. Household members of the attendees were also told to self-isolate.

A reliable source who asked to remain anonymous informed NNSL Media that students from SJF and St. Patrick’s schools might have attended that gathering.

A spokesperson from the COVID-19 Secretariat was asked whether a family member of Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn had attended that party, but didn’t comment.

Norn said on April 23 that he and a family member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Three more COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife were announced the following day.