Thomas Berger, a former justice who headed the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry in the 1970s, died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Between 1974 and 1977, Berger headed the royal commission called the Berger Inquiry to examine the impacts of a pipeline which would bring natural gas from the Alaskan Arctic coast through the Yukon and the Northwest Territories to American markets.

Berger’s study sought input from Indigenous communities, which took him to nearly 50 Northern communities that included bush camps and on-the-land camps, to get feedback on the potential social and economic impacts of the development.

In his 1977 final report, he called for a 10-year moratorium to be put in place on the project and a wildlife preserve established.

The report was seen as a major victory for environmental rights advocates and Northern Indigenous people, who provided an unprecedented level of input into an industrial project of that scale on their own homeland.

Patrick Scott, who was a CBC cameraman during the entire inquiry said that Berger was exemplary from beginning to end.

Advertisement

“His title at the time was Justice Tom Berger and he personified that concept and that continued through his entire career,” Scott said. “He was an incredibly wise man and very seldom were there people as wise as him.”