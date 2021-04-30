YWCA NWT GirlSpace is offering its members a free, environmentally-conscious approach to period hygiene and they’re calling the bundles of products Moon Time Kits.

Each kit contains five pairs of Knix reusable menstrual underwear and care accessories, a Diva Cup menstrual cup and wash, disposable pads and tampons of the girls’ choice, learning materials and other self-care items.

GirlSpace, a free program organized by the YWCA works to develop knowledge and skills to help build positive friendships among girl-identified youth ages eight to 17.

In the spirit of Environmental Justice Month during April, GirlSpace prepared 16 kits for group members, said program coordinator Megan Bateman.

“(The girls) are super excited about it,” Bateman said. “I got their input on the kits on what they would like to use. They were really interested in the environmental aspect and all month we’ve been learning about environmental sustainability, especially how our clothing impacts the environment. Being able to have things they can reuse is really positive for them.”

GirlSpace also plans to send more Moon Time Kits to a youth group in Fort Providence, Bateman added.

Advertisement

The kit program was made possible with contributions from the Field Law Community Fund Program and its Moon Time Kits for Northern Teens initiative.