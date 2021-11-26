The Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) fiscal year will be held virtually on Nov. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The NTHSSA is responsible for “the design, planning and delivery of territorial health and social services across the Northwest Territories.” It runs the hospitals and health centres in communities throughout the territory, including Stanton Territorial Hospital, which has halted non-emergency births due to a staffing shortage.

That closure, which will affect at least 90 families initially, has been the central topic of conversation in the Legislative Assembly as Health Minister Julie Green fields questions from regular MLAs, who say they are hearing concerns from their constituents.

According to the agenda for the AGM, the focus of the meeting will be the tabling of the NTHSSA 2020-2021 Annual Report with audited financial statements.

This presentation will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. by the CEO, Kimberly Riles.

Decision for the aforementioned report with audited financial statements will occur at 8:15 p.m., this being done by the chairperson, Jim Antoine.

The AGM will also be live-streamed on YouTube.