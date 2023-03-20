The strike against the city, led by the Union of Northern Workers (UNW), has come to an end.

There are no more picket lines and city services are returning to normal in stages.

According to a news release from the UNW, the terms of the agreement include compounded wage increases of 5.83 per cent that are fully retroactive, an additional signing bonus of $1,800 to each permanent full-time, term and casual full-time employee, $850 to each permanent part-time employee and seasonal employee and $300 to each casual part-time employee, paid to city workers employed on March 17.

Council voted unanimously in favor of bylaw 5066 on Friday night, which is the municipality’s collective agreement with the UNW and Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) North, after unionized city workers voted to ratify the agreement.

Gayla Thunstrom, UNW president, stated, “The last few weeks have been long, cold, and hard. I am amazed by the strength of the members and their ability to keep their humour throughout.

“I am so proud of the members standing up for what they believe in and for each other.”

Lorraine Rousseau PSAC North regional executive vice-president stated, “Over the past weeks, city workers showed us what solidarity looks like.

“Throughout the lockout/strike, we were surrounded by solidarity from Yellowknife’s residents, local businesses, and unions from coast to coast to coast.

“It didn’t matter how cold it was outside, city workers braved Yellowknife’s freezing temperatures to send a strong message.

“All workers deserve fair wages and a gain for one is a gain for all,” said Rousseau.

Yellowknifer requested comment from the mayor but didn’t get a response before publication deadline.

Close to 200 city workers had been on strike for 37 days since Feb 8.

Mayor and council did not offer any commentary on the deal while voting on it during the city’s webcast.