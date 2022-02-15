An outbreak of Covid-19 at the Fort Smith Correctional Facility was confirmed on Monday as active cases rose over the weekend.

In the most recent update to its Covid-19 exposures and outbreaks page on Feb. 14, the GNWT confirmed an outbreak as of that day in the men’s unit of the Fort Smith facility. Anyone who was present on that day is advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate if any develop, and arrange for testing.

Meanwhile, 19 communities, including Yellowknife and its neighbours, have general Covid warnings in place due to evidence of community transmission. Eight of the territory’s long-term care facilities have similar warnings in place, and visits to these facilities that are not essential or palliative in nature are suspended.

No new deaths were recorded over the weekend as active cases in the territory rose from to 868 on Thursday to 913 on Monday. However, in the same time period, three new hospitalizations were recorded, while total ICU admissions remained stable at 24.