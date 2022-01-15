There are five new Covid-19 infections in Nunavut as of Saturday, plus a presumptive case in Naujaat, according to the GN.

That puts the territorial total at 133 confirmed cases.

Infections in Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak remain presumptive.

Rankin Inlet has the most active cases, at 27. There are 21 in Iqaluit, 16 in Kinngait, 13 in Baker Lake, 12 in Coral Harbour, 10 in Cambridge Bay, eight in each Arviat and Whale Cove, five in each Chesterfield Inlet, Sanirajak and Pangnirtung, and one apiece in Sanikiluaq and Qikiqtarjuaq.

There have been 253 recoveries from the virus since this outbreak began.

Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung remain on “essential travel only” status.

“Travel to and from those communities is permitted for those returning to their home community or travelling to southern Canada. All other travel requires authorization from the chief public health officer,” the Department of Health stated.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.

The next government update for Nunavummiut on the Covid situation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m.