The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced 16 new cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since Nov. 8

The number of active cases has now dipped back over 50 (58 in total with 56 among residents and two out-of-territory cases), this being due to the recent surge from the Beaufort Delta region.

Active cases in Inuvik are now 18 overall, while there are 15 in Tuktoyaktuk.

Juxtaposed to this, Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation, where gathering restrictions were eased, are now at zero active cases.

The areas of Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife are now at 23 active cases.

Behchokǫ̀ and Ekati Mine still remain at one.

A total of 1,749 cases have resolved – 1,724 NWT residents and twenty-five out-of-territory cases, and there have been eleven deaths.

