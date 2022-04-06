The latest outbreak of Covid-19 at Stanton Territorial Hospital involves fewer than 20 cases, according to the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

All individuals who may have been impacted are known, with contact tracing having been completed and testing ongoing, the health authority stated on Wednesday afternoon.

No immediate service reductions related to this outbreak are occurring at this time.

The last wave of Covid affecting the hospital occurred in January.

Despite the territory’s public health emergency lifting April 1, the NTHSSA continues to enforce a policy of ensuring that staff who have confirmed positive for the virus do not attend work.

Other measures in place at the hospital and other health facilities include universal masking, self-monitoring for symptoms among staff, daily symptom checks for admitted patients and admission testing for all in-patient facilities.

A vaccine mandate policy also continues to be enforced for staff. Those who may be unvaccinated are tested regularly.

A Covid outbreak is declared when two or more cases — staff and/or clients — are found and transmission is most likely to have occurred within the facility.

The NTHSSA stated that it will notify the public of transmission within facilities when there are unknown impacted individuals who may need to be notified of potential exposure — there are none during this particular outbreak — and if there is potential for current or future service impacts due to Covid cases leading to staff isolation.