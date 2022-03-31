Changes take effect to the delivery of day and sobering centre services in Yellowknife as of Thursday afternoon.

The changes come as the contract with current operator, the NWT Disabilities Council (NWTDC), ends and the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) assumes operations of the 50 Street facility.

According to a previous statement by health authority, the contract ended after “the NTHSSA was recently made aware that the NWTDC did not wish to extend their current operating contract for six months while the RFP (request for proposals) process was undertaken.”

Consequently, day sheltering services will no longer operate at the combined service location at 5111 50 St.

Shelter users can access services at the new Day Shelter at 4807 49 St. — the site of the former Yellowknife Visitors Centre. As well, access to food, laundry, showers and other programming will be available at this location.

As well, on Thursday, the Day and Sobering Centre on 50 Street will close for cleaning and maintenance and will reopen at 5 p.m. Following this, the site will continue to provide sobering services for individuals during the evening and overnight.

Effective April 1, the hours of operation for the Sobering Centre will be 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those needing to sleep off the effects of alcohol or drugs during between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be supervised at the 49 Street shelter location.

Changes are to be directly communicated to shelter users and partner organizations in Yellowknife, according to the NTHSSA.