After receiving an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday, Yellowknife Catholic Schools YCS) is taking new precautions by installing a hot-trace function on the school phone line, the district announced, March 9.

With this in place, the schools will now have the ability to help the RCMP locate and trace incoming calls.

Classes for École St. Patrick High School and Weledeh Catholic School resumed March 10.

YCS extended thanks to parents and guardians for their assistance during the evacuating of students to Ecole Sir John Franklin School.

“We addressed lessons learned from the evacuation in February, which has helped us streamline the process,” school board superintendent Simone Gessler said in a letter to parents.

