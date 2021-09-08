The 10-year remediation process at Giant Mine is gathering steam with blasting set to start at the former gold mine, Sept. 27.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says the blasting is scheduled to last 10 weeks and at times sections of Ingraham Trail will be closed as a safety precaution.

The department advised signs will posted at the site offering 24-hours notice of upcoming blasting.

remediation officially started earlier this summer on July 9.

Those who wish to be notified about the blasting, or for other project notices at the Giant Mine site, may email the project team at aadnc.giantmine.aandc@canada.ca.