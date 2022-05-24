The Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre (SEFC) is opening its doors for a free breakfast, lunch and dinner service on Wednesday, May 25.

“We are using sourcing food from our budget, through donations, and our own stockpile on site,” said executive director Joe Karr.

Over the last three days, SEFC board member Joe Melanson, has been making the round trip from Yellowknife to Hay River to pick up a truckload of donated supplies, some of which will be used for food hampers available through the centre.

Breakfast will be available at 9 a.m, lunch at noon, and dinner at 4 p.m. and there will be some flexibility with the times to meet the needs of the clientele.

Additional programs like gardening and smudging will also be available as children are on out of school.

“We are just trying to keep busy and help out wherever we can” Karr said.