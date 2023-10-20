With the clock having struck 2 p.m., Elections NWT has finalized the list of candidates running to win one of the 19 seats up for grabs in the territorial election on Nov. 14.

It’s actually 16 seats that will be contested; Caroline Wawzonek in Yellowknife South, Jane Armstrong in Monfwi and Caitlin Cleveland in Kam Lake were all officially acclaimed once the deadline came and went.

A total of 56 candidates have put their names forward and here’s the final list, according to Elections NWT:

Dehcho

Ronald Bonnetrouge

Richard C. Lafferty

Steven Vandell

Sheryl Yakeleya

Frame Lake

Deanna Cornfield

Julian Morse

John Stanley

Spencer Tracy

Stuart Wray

Great Slave

James Lawrence

Katrina Nokleby

Katherine Reid

Stacie Arden Smith

Hay River North

Greg McMeekin

R.J. Simpson

Michael Wallington

Hans Wiedemann

Hay River South

Vince McKay

Wally Schumann

Rocky Simpson

Inuvik Boot Lake

Diane Archie

Denny Rodgers

Sallie Ross

Inuvik Twin Lakes

Lenora McLeod

Lesa Semmler

Kam Lake

Caitlin Cleveland (acclaimed)

Mackenzie Delta

Frederick Blake Jr.

George Nerysoo

Richard Ross Jr.

Monfwi

Jane Armstrong (acclaimed)

Nahendeh

Sharon Allen

Joshua Campbell

Mavis Cli-Michaud

Hillary Deneron

Shane Thompson

Leslie Wright

Nunakput

Lucy Kuptana

Vince Teddy

Range Lake

Aaron Reid

Nicole Sok

Kieron Testart

Sahtu

Paulie Chinna

Daniel McNeely

Delphine Pierrot

Thebacha

Connie Benwell

Jay MacDonald

Frieda Martselos

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Nadine Delorme

Richard Edjericon

Yellowknife Centre

Ambelem Chenemu

Robert Hawkins

Matthew Spence

Yellowknife North

Jon Howe

Shauna Morgan

Bruce Valpy

Yellowknife South

Caroline Wawzonek (acclaimed)

Anyone who decides campaigning or electioneering isn’t for them has until 5 p.m. Friday evening to withdraw.

While the official campaigning has begun, pre-campaign spending was deemed to have started on July 16. The original pre-spending start date was June 4, but that was pushed ahead by six weeks due to the legislative assembly pushing the original election date back six weeks because of the wildfire situation.

Elections NWT has indicated that any monies spent between June 4 and July 16 will not count toward the campaign spending limit of $30,000 per candidate.

If you know you’re going to be away on election day, Nov. 14, you have some options available to you to vote.

Applications for absentee balloting began begin accepted on Oct. 3 and will continue until Nov. 4. Absentee voting will begin on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. and your ballot must be in the hands of Elections NWT by Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. to be counted. Ballots received after election day will not be counted.

You can also vote at the Office of the Returning Officer for your riding. That also begins on Oct. 24 and will end on Nov. 11. Advance polling will be happening in ridings the week of Nov. 7 to 10, while a mobile polling opportunity will also take place that same week. You can apply for a mobile polling option beginning Oct. 31.