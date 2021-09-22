Three temporary public health orders and stronger gathering restrictions will take effect across the North Slave region starting on Friday, Sept. 25.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Julie Green and Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer held a news conference on Sept. 22 stating that added measures are needed in Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilo as well as the Tłı̨chǫ communities of Whatì and Behchokǫ̀.

Cochrane, Green and Kandola all said that the COVID-19 situation is the worst it has been since the pandemic began last year.

“Close to 60 per cent of active cases are in Yellowknife, N’dilo and Dettah our health system is stretched and we are seeing severe outcomes,” Kandola said. “Twenty-three NWT residents have been hospitalized, which includes nine ICU admissions, since mid August.”

Additionally, two residents have died in the past month, she said.

The capital and two Yellowknives Dene communities will see a 10-day extension on COVID-19 gathering order starting on Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. It includes a limit of 25 people for outdoor gatherings and a cap of 10 people for all indoor gatherings.

“This will not apply to essential businesses and facilities, provided they limit the number of in-person staff to those required to carry out operations,” Kandola said.

“All previous exemptions for persons, businesses, organizations, restaurants or bars will no longer apply.”

Kandola went on to say that exemptions will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The gathering order for Yellowknife will be extended to Oct. 4.

Behchokǫ̀’s temporary COVID-19 restrictions will be extended to Oct. 7 while Whatì’s restrictions will carry on to Oct. 9.

