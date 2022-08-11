Cruise season coming to Ulukhaktok

Ulukhaktok

Tourism season in the north is in high gear and artisans across the Beaufort Sea are preparing for an influx of travellers coming by boat.

Ulukhaktok in particular is preparing for seven cruise ships over the coming months, with the National Geographic Resolution bringing the first 126 passengers July 31.

Four ships will visit the community in the month of August, including a 450 load of visitors coming on the Roald Amundsen on Aug. 31.

Gwichya elections wrap up

Tsiigehtchic

Phillip Blake will serve as Chief of the Gwichya Gwich’in Band council after capturing 47 votes in a July 11 election.

Results were preliminary until July 21 to make room for grievances to be filed.

Also acclaimed to council were Charlene Blake, Cindy McDonald, John Norbert and Peter Ross.

Pingo Market is back

Tuktoyaktuk

Craftspeople and artists in Tuktoyaktuk have less of a drive to put their work up for sale as the third annual Pingo Market has opened for the summer after a few year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having started July 9, the market will run every Saturday for the month of July at Kitti Hall from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tables can be booked for $10 by calling the hamlet recreation department at 977-2513.

’Flu-like’ symptoms on the rise

Aklavik

Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is asking residents of Aklavik that they can pick up a Panbio home test from the Northern store if they suspect they have Covid-19. The authority notes in a July 15 posting that the health centre is seeing a lot more patients than usual with flu-like symptoms.

Anyone with questions can call the Health Centre at 978-2516.