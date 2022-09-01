Gale Warnings blast Beaufort

Tuktoykatuk, Ulukhaktok, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk

Gale warnings were issued last week for the Yukon Coast, Dolphin Bay, Ulukhaktok Bay and Amundsen Bay. Strong wind warnings are in effect as far up the Mackenzie River as Inuvik.

Environment Canada posted the bulletin for the Beaufort Sea communities at 7 a.m. Aug. 18 while strong winds blasted the entire Delta.

“Wind southeast 35 knots (64.82 kilometres per hour) diminishing to southwest 20 (37.04 km/h) near noon then increasing to southwest 30 (55.56 km/h) early this evening,” read the bulletin. “Wind increasing to west 35 near midnight then diminishing to west 20 Friday morning. Wind diminishing to west 15 (27.78 km/h) Friday evening.”

A significant amount of rain accompanied the heavy winds. In most communities, between 5 and 10 mm were predicted, and Paulatuk was at risk of a thunderstorm that afternoon.

Winds on the shore weren’t any lighter, with Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok forecasting wind gusts of up to 70 km/h, and Sachs Harbour expecting wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Windy conditions were expected to ease by the weekend.

Aklavik cabin cookware compromised

Aklavik

A shared cabin used by hunters and search and rescue workers in the Aklavik region is missing its oven.

A notice from the Aklavik Hunter and Trappers committee asks anyone heading north to the coast to check if they accidentally left with the heating unit.

The oven is a Billy Buck Stove and is normally stored under the cabin steps. The HTC kindly asks anyone who has the oven to return is as soon as possible.

Bannock and Cribbage every Friday

Sachs Harbour

Elders tea and bannock Cribbage tournaments are happening every Friday in Sachs Harbour.

Gatherings start at 1 p.m. and run until 4 p.m. The tournaments officially kick off at 2 p.m.

Anyone who needs a ride can call 690-3025 to arrange transportation.

Seeking feedback on Wolverine conservation

Yellowknife

The federal government is seeking feedback on the set up of its upcoming wolverine management plan. Wolverines were recently listed as a species at risk, and under federal legislation this means a management plan for the population must be completed.

Feedback will inform a national conservation strategy for wolverine preservation and ensure it aligns with Indigenous values and needs.

To provide feedback, contact Bruce Laurich at bruce.laurich@ec.gc.ca before Sept. 30.