Vandal detained — but not charged — at Inuvik Welcome Centre

RCMP caught a person smashing a window at the Inuvik Welcome Centre in the wee hours of July 27.

Police say they responded to a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. and detained an individual close by. The person had not been charged in relation to the incident as of the Drum’s publication deadline.

It is not believed this incident is linked to the break and enters that hit the centre in the week after its June 18 grand opening.

Children’s First Centre locks up playground

Late-night vandals at Chief Jim Koe Park continue to terrorize public facilities. On July 29, Children First Society announced on its Facebook page staff were locking up the organization’s playground after repeated incidents of overnight damage to the facility.

Noting that employees are dealing with slashed canvas tents, broken equipment and toys, garbage, graffiti and human feces on a daily basis, the announcement noted that security cameras had recorded a group of people in the park from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. smashing boards, throwing rocks at solar panels and damaging children’s toys — for two nights in a row.

“We were determined to leave the playground open for the community to access,” the announcement stated. “Unfortunately, this has become impossible.”

Town of Inuvik’s summer kids programs resume

Summer staff have a whole schedule of activities for kids around town.

Green shacks will be set up at both Choo Choo Train Park and Kingaluk Park, operating from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Choo Choo and Tuesday and Thursdays at Kingaluk. A second green shack will be held Monday through Friday at Choo Choo and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Kingaluk park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Family movie nights are also set at the Midnight Sun Complex, with movies Fridays or Saturdays planned for Aug. 5, 12, 26, 30 and Sept. 3.

Greenhouse murder solved

A murder mystery was afoot at the Inuvik Community Greenhouse July 23, but with a bit of teamwork a sly group of sleuths was able to crack the conundrum.

For its annual fundraiser, Inuvik Community Greenhouse Society resumed hosting a murder mystery party. Tickets for A Night at the Casino were $30 and proceeds help continue the greenhouse’s operations.

The greenhouse’s next fundraiser is a Secret Garden Party, though details are yet to be announced.