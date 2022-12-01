Notice of Election issued in Fort McPherson

Voters are being called to the ballot box around the Beaufort Delta on Dec. 12, in an election in several communities. In Tetlit Zheh, voting will take place at the Fort McPherson council chambers Annie G. Robert Hamlet building. On voting day, the polls are open 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Advance voting is available on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. One mayor and four hamlet councillors are to be elected.

Three vie for Mayor’s chair in Ulukhaktok

Voters will have three candidates to choose from for Mayor of Ulukhaktok, and eight people have put their names forward hoping to win one of four council seats in the hamlet’s election.

Joshua Oliktoak, Joe Nilgak and Jack Akhiatak are running for Mayor. Adam Kuptana, David Kuptana, Angel (Byrann) Memogana Joss, Helen Kitekudlak, Joyce Banksland, Helena Ekootak, Robert Kuptana and Delma Klengenberg are seeking a council seat.

An advance vote will be held Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ballots can be cast on election day Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will take place at the Simon Kataoyak Community Hall.

Six council seats up for grabs in Tuktoyaktuk

Eight people are running for six council seats in Tuktoyaktuk.

Incumbents Tyrone Raddi, Ryan Yakeleya, Vincent Teddy and Tianna Gordon-Ruben are in the race alongside Maureen Gruben, Edith Tootsie Lugt, Joe Nasogaluak Jr. and Chelsea Raddi.

Voting gets underway at Kitti Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. An advance vote is set for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuktoyaktuk’s two-week liquor ban in effect

A two-week liquor ban is now in effect in Tuktoyaktuk and will remain in place until Dec. 10.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25, the two orders signed by Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek call the current circumstances in Tuktoyaktuk a “crisis.” The second order kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 1.

The notice also adds RCMP are aware of the band and will be enforcing it.

Town of Inuvik Christmas present pick-up for children

This coming Sunday, Dec. 4, the Town of Inuvik will be doing its annual gift-giveaway for children age 12 and under.

Presents will be distributed in the Midnight Sun Parking lot off Gwich’in Road from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible for a gift, parents need to register their children in advance. Email mscfrontdesk@inuvik.ca to register.