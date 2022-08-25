Live training exercise at Airport

Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles that raced through the streets of Inuvik with sirens blaring Aug. 18 were part of a live training exercise, says the town.

Town of Inuvik fire chief and acting senior administrative officer Cynthia Hammond made the announcement shortly after 11:30 a.m. that day.

“This exercise involves other local partners and emergency personnel,” she said. “Pleased do not be alarmed to see the presence of these agencies in and around the Inuvik Airport for the duration of the day.

“This pre-planned exercise will not affect any of the scheduled arrival or departure flights.”

GNWT spokesperson James Ross said the exercise was practicing a scenario of a downed airplane and airports conduct such training every four years.

Burn permit needed, reminds fire department

Anyone hoping to have a backyard fire or to get rid of a pile of trash that’s been sitting there for far too long is being issued a friendly reminder that a permit from the town fire department is needed.

Following a series of complaints, Inuvik fire department issued the reminder on their Facebook page Aug. 8.

Permits are free and all that is needed to be done is to phone the town at 777-8637 and leave a message explaining what is to be burned, when it will happen and your contact number, and an official will be in touch to arrange the paper permit.

Have your say on the next GRRB plan

Gwich’in Renewable Resources Board is seeking feedback on how its next strategic plan should look.

With its current plan set to expire in 2023, the board is holding sessions next month in the Beaufort Delta to make sure its policies match up with public interest.

Meetings will be held on Sept. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex, as well as in Tsiigethchic on Sept. 14 and Fort McPherson on Sept. 15.

Visual artists… attack!

NWT Arts Council is putting out the call for visual artists to showcase their work at the upcoming Art Attack Show and Sale in Yellowknife Oct. 14 and 15.

Must be registered with the NWT Arts Council to participate. To apply, email your name, contact info, samples of your work and details of what you would be selling to nwtarts@gov.nt.ca by Aug. 28.

SEED funding for artists living outside of Yellowknife may also be available through the department of Industry, Tourism and Investment.