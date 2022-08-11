Secret Garden Party this weekend

Inuvik Community Greenhouse is advertising an ironically named ‘Secret Garden Party’ fundraiser for Aug. 13. The open-house will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an after-hours party to follow at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During the day the greenhouse will be open by donation, with a suggested $10 per person donation. There will be a healing circle, workshops on balm making and treasure hunts during the daytime, and the evening will feature tonic and tinctures as well as more workshops. To attend the after part is $40 per ticket and includes three drinks.

Permission needed to fish on Inuvialuit Lands, HTC says in friendly reminder

Tuktoyaktuk Hunter and Trappers Committee would like to remind anyone planning to fish along the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway that they require written permission from the board to do so.

Anyone hoping to go fishing is asked to write up to 30 days in advance to ensure the letter appears before the HTC board of directors for approval. When the letter is received, it must be kept on one’s person the entire time. Information on how to apply can be reached through email at tuk.htc@outlook.com or by phone at (867) 347-0057.

The notice adds fishing on Husky Lake is strictly forbidden and asks anglers to keep to catch and release style fishing.

Inuvik Youth Centre seeks traditional knowledge holders

Crafters, storytellers, Elders, sewers, hunters, cooks, carvers and tanners alike are all welcome to offer workshops at the Inuvik Youth Centre.

The organization is looking to host workshops for youth aged five to 18. Compensation is available as well as covering the costs of supplies.

Anyone interested should email inuvikyouthcentreinfo@gmail.com or phone (867) 620-0556.

‘Deadly in the Delta’ seeks talent

Registration is open for the Deadly in the Delta talent show, which will kick off the upcoming Fiddle and Flow festival Aug. 19.

With a top prize of $2,000, the evening will be hosted at the Inuvik Special Events Pavilion. An $800 top prize for first-timers is also available.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/deadlyinthedeltaregistration to register.