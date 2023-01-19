Alexandria Loutitt is a world champion

Nihtat Gwich’in ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt has made history as the first Nihtat Gwich’in and first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jump championship.

Loutitt took the gold medal after finishing with a distances of 98.5 metres and 95 metres, good enough for 240.3 points the World Cup in Zao, Japan.

She is continuing her tour of the skies, competing for gold at the World Cup juniors in Whistler, B.C. later this month.

Inuvik Drum will speak to her when she’s back in Canada.

Proposed cab cares sent for review

Inuvik Town Council has sent a proposed new taxi rate back to administration for more options.

Councillors voted unanimously to send the bill back at their Jan. 11 meeting.

Both cab companies are seeking approval of a 60 per cent rate increase to reflect the increased cost of living for taxi operators in the region.

Water and sewer rates to go up

Water and sewage rates may soon be edging up slightly.

Town council brought its annual review of the water and sewer utility rate bylaw to second reading at its Jan. 11 meeting. If the third reading is approved at the next meeting, residential non-government rates will increase from 0.61 to 0.63 cents per litre. Commercial rates will increase from .81 to .84 cents per litre.

Solid waste levy to increase

Solid waste costs are creeping up slightly. Town council moved its annual review of the solid waste levy bylaw to second reading at its Jan. 11 meeting.

Residential rates could increase by 50 cents per month, while the rates for large bins could increase by $4.

Smaller bins could increase by $3.

Town council will vote on third reading at a future meeting.