Biden administration blocks and approves oil projects in Alaska

Both industrialists and environmentalists are angry after the Biden Administration in the United States made sweeping bans to where oil exploration can occur in Alaska while approving one project.

Iizhik Gwats’an Gwandaii Goodlit — or the Sacred Place Where Life Begins, better known as the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge and the entire continental shelf of the Beaufort Sea will be protected from further oil exploration, covering 16 million acres of land.

However, the Biden administration also approved three wells at the Willow Project, which is located on the Alaskan North Slope, bordering the ANWR on a tract of land called the Petroleum Reserve.

Indigenous Environmental Network spokesperson Daisee Francour condemned the lone approved project, pointing out that the pollution from it would be the equivalent of 74 coal power plants.

NWT Childcare association wants to hear about wait times

An online zoom meeting is being organized by the NWT Childcare Association to get feedback on how the territory’s childcare system is working.

Organizers are hoping to speak to as many people waiting for a childcare space as possible in two hours. The meeting is set for April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/27j42ttf to register for the meeting.

Gwich’in Tribal Council seeking input on Climate Monitoring

Officials at the Gwich’in Tribal Council are seeking public input on a new climate monitoring program in development.

Evening sessions are on March 28 in Aklavik at the Hamlet Council Chambers and March 30 in Inuvik at the Nihtat Cultural Room. Both meetings run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Email program coordinator Nolan Rainville at nolan.rainville@gwichintribal.ca for more information.

Free swims for two weeks when pool opens

Whenever the pool opens, residents will be able to sample the water for free.

Town Council voted unanimously to allow two free weeks of swimming once the pool is ready for public use. The free period will cost $3,000 in revenue.

Because limited lifeguards are available, pool capacity is capped at 50 people. Users are asked to call the Midnight Sun Complex to book a spot in advance.