New councillors sworn in

Inuvik Town Council swore in two new members this week, as Whitney Alexis and Ned Day both signed the oath of office and councillor code of conduct on Sept. 26.

The two councillors, who were acclaimed to the council seats after nominations closed Sept. 19.

Both councillors will serve their term until the next Municipal Election in 2024.

Terry Fox Run raises $1,200

Runners in Inuvik have helped give science a leg up in the fight against cancer, raising over $1,200 in donations during the Sept. 22 run.

Organizer Natasha Kulikowski announced the total in a post on the Inuvik Events Facebook group. The funds were raised between the community run and the students at East Three School.

She noted people can still contribute through the Inuvik run’s website, which currently doesn’t list the $1,200-plus total, by visiting https://run.terryfox.ca/3207 to donate.

Inuvik Pound at Capacity

As the region is blanketed in the first snowfall of the season, the town’s animal control services say they’re at full capacity.

A Sept. 22 notice notes the town’s own pound is at capacity and shelters down south are currently overwhelmed.

Pet owners are asked to spay and neuter their animals to prevent unwanted puppies from roaming the streets. The town is offering pet ownership information services by phoning (867) 777-8616.

NASA Space Apps challenge this weekend

Lovers of space of all ages are invited to register and compete in the 2022 NASA Space Apps Challenge, happening Oct. 1 and 2.

Teams of two or more can be comprised of friends, families, coworkers or any other combination. The competition is open to anyone aged eight to 108.

For questions, email CSA.NASA.Space.Challenge@gmail.com and to register visit http://2022.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/inuvik/ — the largest global hackathon theme this year is “there’s always space for one more.”