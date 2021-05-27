A 47-year-old Inuvik woman was declared dead one day after being located and medically evacuated to Yellowknife on May 22.

RCMP says they were called to a residence at approximated 6:40 p.m. on May 22, where they found a woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to the airport and medically evacatuted to Yellowknife for emergency medical procedures, but doctors were unable to revive her. She passed away on May 23.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

RCMP added that the chief coroners’ office has begin an investigation and a postmortem exam has been ordered. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.