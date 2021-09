The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s Crush Covid Yellowknife Draw is approaching in four days.

NWT residents who are fully vaccinated have until Sept. 10 to enter for a chance to win $10,000.

Visit the Chamber’s website to enter.

The draw will be live-streamed on Sept. 17 on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The Chamber of Commence says winners will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination record and proof they are resident of the NWT to claim the prize.