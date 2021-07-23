Anyone heading through Tsiigehtchic should expect delays as ferry has been taken out of service for repairs.

A highway condition report from the GNWT released at 9:07 a.m. on July 23 said the ferry has been temporally shut down due to mechanical issues. It will resume operation when safe to do so.

Other ferries remain open and both the Dempster and Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highways are in fair driving condition. Resurfacing work is being done on the Dempster from kilometres 44 to 62 and soft spots are being reported on the ITH at kilometre 131. A section of the ITH at between kilometres 61 and 62 has failed and drivers are advised to slow down and use the detour.