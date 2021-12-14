The inquiry into former MLA Steve Norn’s conduct cost nearly $805,000, according to figures from the GNWT.

Legislative Assembly spokesperson Nicole Bonnell provided the breakdown of costs on Tuesday. Norn, former MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, was the subject of an inquiry this fall. The ensuing recommendation was that he be expelled from the Legislative Assembly and his seat vacated for violating a mandatory Covid-19 quarantine in April.

He was formally removed from the assembly in November, following this allegation and others related to harassment and intimidation of his colleagues.

Justice Ronald R. Barclay, the sole adjudicator who oversaw the inquiry, was paid approximately $127,500 according to the figures. However, the largest expense by far was the fee for counsel to the sole adjudicator, which was nearly $500,000. Meanwhile, Norn’s legal representation made about $106,000.

Other costs included fees for the integrity clerk, law clerk, langauge interpreters and various operational costs.

A byelection to fill Norn’s seat in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh is scheduled to be held in February.