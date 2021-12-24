Lori Idlout, the member of Parliament for Nunavut, revealed on Friday morning that she has contracted Covid-19.

“After learning that I was recently a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, I followed the public health measures by isolating and getting myself tested as quickly as I could. Yesterday (Thursday), I found out that I have also tested positive for Covid-19,” Idlout stated.

Idlout added that she is currently in Iqaluit, where she is following public health guidelines by isolating in her home.

“I have been doing well and I am in good spirits,” she said. “I am double vaccinated which is helping to keep my symptoms mild. I’m home with my supportive family who are being helpful while staying distanced and keeping safe. I thank the amazing health team in Iqaluit, for your tireless service and kindness.”

She said that she chose to share her diagnosis as a reminder that the pandemic is still ongoing.

“Even though we are all tired of the pandemic, it is very important to get vaccinated and get your booster shot when you can. As we hear of more cases appearing in more Nunavut communities, please remain calm,” she advised. “Please continue to follow the advice of public health officials so that we can keep each other safe from the virus. I hope everyone is able to enjoy the holiday season in this difficult time.”