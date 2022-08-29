The Government of Nunavut today announced the territory’s ninth death due to Covid-19 which took place on August 26.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that Covid-19 continues to be a risk in our communities and our condolences go out to the family,” said Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

Citing privacy concerns, the Government of Nunavut will provide no further details about the person who died.

“Covid-19 is not gone, and we predict that Nunavut can expect a new wave of infections this winter. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Vaccination is our best defense against severe Covid-19 infection, hospitalization and death,” added Patterson.

All Nunavummiut older than six months are currently eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and subsequent booster shots. People are encouraged to keep up to date on their vaccinations.

Those who have Covid-19 related questions can call Covid-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 or check out the Government of Nunavut Covid-19 vaccination page.

“Help protect our communities from Covid-19 this winter,” said Nunavut Health Minister John Main.

“We can protect the health of others by getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and using at home rapid tests.”