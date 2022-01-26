Active Covid cases remained relatively stable in the NWT on Tuesday as case numbers stayed below 1,000.

The most recent update to the GNWT’s Covid dashboard added 30 active cases to Monday’s count, bringing the total to 961. This is still lower than Friday’s count of 982. There were no new deaths added to the total of 15.

To date, there have been a total of 74 hospitalizations and 23 ICU admissions related to Covid-19 in the territory.

Also on the evening of Jan. 25, there were new outbreaks confirmed at the Misery pit mine and Fort Simpson warming shelter, plus five new exposure sites across the territory.

Here is a complete list of the most recent exposures and outbreaks as of the evening of Jan. 25:

New workplace outbreaks:

Yellowknife area: Misery pit mine, Starting Jan. 24

Other new outbreaks:

Fort Simpson: Warming Shelter, starting Jan. 25

New exposure sites:

Fort Smith: Recreation and Community Centre Daycare, Jan. 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aurora College Thebacha Campus, Jan. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jan. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inuvik: Jan. 21 to 22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuktoyaktuk: Jason Jacobson Youth Center, Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Yellowknife: Sobering Centre, Jan. 23 from 3 p.m. until closing time

Anyone who was present during an exposure is asked to monitor for symptoms, isolate if symptoms do develop, and if not fully vaccinated, get a fourth-day test regardless of symptoms. Anyone who was present following an outbreak is also asked to monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop, as well as arrange for testing and report any positive result from an at-home test.