Three workplaces across the territory were part of the latest round of confirmed outbreaks on the afternoon of Jan. 19.

The GNWT updated its Covid dashboard shortly after 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 19 to include three new workplace outbreaks, four new exposure sites, and new times for two known exposure sites.

Here are the most recent confirmed outbreaks and exposures as of the evening of Jan. 19:

New workplace outbreaks:

Inuvik: IDC Construction, LLC, beginning Jan. 18

Hay River: Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre, beginning Jan. 18

Yellowknife: Construction site of J.H. Sissons School, starting Jan. 14

New exposure sites:

Hay River: Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre, Jan. 13, 14 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inuvik: Delta Cabs Inuvik Taxi Service, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yellowknife: GNWT Day Shelter (old visitor center location), all day from Jan. 10-14

Disabilities Bus, Jan. 14 and 15 from 1 to 7 p.m.

New exposure times:

Yellowknife: Centre for Northern Families Day Care, Jan. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Salvation Army, all day Jan. 17

No new flights were added to the list of known exposure sites in the most recent update.

Anyone who was present on or after the first day of a workplace outbreak or during an exposure is advised to self-monitor for symptoms regardless of vaccination status, isolate and get tested if symptoms develop. A fourth-day test is required, regardless of symptoms, for those not fully vaccinated.