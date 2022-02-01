An outbreak of Covid-19 was confirmed at the long-term care unit of the Inuvik Regional Hospital on Jan. 31 as active case numbers dropped and deaths and hospitalizations remained stable across the territory.

In the GNWT’s most recent update to its Covid outbreak and exposure list, an outbreak was confirmed at the hospital in Inuvik starting Jan. 29. Anyone who was present on or after that date are advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate if any develop, and get tested either at a testing site or at home.

A second outbreak was confirmed at École St. Joseph in Yellowknife starting Jan. 30. The same advisory applies to those who were at the school following this outbreak.

Meanwhile, active cases across the territory dropped below 1,000 again over the weekend, from 1,039 on Friday, Jan. 28 to 938 on Jan. 31. No new deaths, hospitalizations or ICU admissions were recorded over the weekend.