Peggy Curtis Baseball diamond was brimming with cheers, jeers and even a few beers as the Inuvik SloPitch Association hosted the annual Women’s Territorial Championships July 16 to 18. Five teams came out for the three day tournament, the Ocean Girls, the Beau-Del Braves, the Beaulieu Brewers, RRR and the Nice Hits. In spite of cloudy skies, the athletes were in good spirits to get out and hit a few balls around the field. In the end, RRR — Rebecca’s Rowdy Rosies — won the tournament after a hard fought double elimination battle that came down the seventh inning. Organizers highlighted Davonna Kasook as the most improved player from the last tournament.
