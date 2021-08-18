A public inquiry into the conduct of Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn will begin on Oct. 4, 2021, the legislative assembly announced in a news release, Aug. 17.

The inquiry stems from the complaint filed on May 6 by Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson, made at the direction of caucus in relation to alleged violations of the MLA Code of Conduct by Norn during his COVID-19 self-isolation.

RELATED REPORTING: Integrity Commissioner recommends inquiry into complaint against MLA Norn

RELATED REPORTING: Legal action mounts against MLA Steve Norn

Retired Saskatchewan judge, the Honourable R.L. Barclay, Q.C.,was appointed on June 28, 2021, as sole adjudicator for the inquiry.

RELATED REPORTING: Retired Saskatchewan judge will oversee Norn inquiry

The hearing will start at 10 a.m. in Committee Room A of the legislative assembly building.

It is open to the public unless the sole adjudicator decides otherwise due to specific parts of the hearing.

Members of the public who have a direct interest in the inquiry can apply to Barclay to give evidence at the inquiry. He will determine who can be heard and the extent of their participation.

Applications can be accessed online and must be submitted by Sept. 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: APPLICATION TO BE HEARD AT INQUIRY

Norn also faces two charges of failure to isolate from other persons under the Public Health Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges through his defense lawyer Jay Bran on Aug. 3.

Norn’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.