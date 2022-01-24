Bundle up, Yellowknifers, it’s that time of year again.

Registration is now open for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraiser to be held on Feb. 26 in Yellowknife.

In its eighth year, the 2022 walk will raise money to renovate Bailey House, the men’s transitional home on 44 Street, run by the Salvation Army.

“We are hoping to host the walk in-person this year but as we know, due to Omicron, things can turn on a dime,” said the Salvation Army’s Janice Brinson, who facilitates the event. “Right now when you sign up online, you have the option to attend in-person or virtually,”

Virtual walkers can raise funds and complete the 2-km or 5-km walk from their own location any day in February. Closer to the day, the Salvation Army will announce if the event will be held exclusively online.

In previous years, walkers met at the Salvation Army office before the challenge to collect their merchandise, enjoy a light meal and to socialize before commencing the event. Even if it is held online, Brinson hopes to surpass last year’s total of $11,000 raised by 61 walkers split into six teams.

So far, only two teams have registered for this year’s walk, pledging two per cent of the Salvation Army’s $20,000 goal. Registration is free, and receipts are provided for donations over $20.

Since 2011, the CNOY has raised more than $43 million for local charities across Canada focused on “serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness,” as per the organization’s website.