As students get ready for the next school year and the long dark hours ahead, they’ll have a safe school bus to go in for at least two more years.

Nihtat Gwich’in Council announced Aug. 9 that funding has been secured to keep the school bus program running until 2024.

“The Nihtat Gwich’in Council is committed to providing our children with the opportunity to achieve their educational goals by ensuring they arrive to school on time, while providing a safe, reliable and sustainable service into the future,” read the unattributed post. “We thank our funders for recognizing our efforts and their commitment to work together to provide such an important service. Mahsi Cho to all those who continue to support this project – it is very much appreciated!”

Inuvik’s lone school bus service kicked off last year on Nov. 22 at 7:50 a.m., with a bus covering each side of the community. One sets out from Ingamo Hall, the other from Tununuk Place. Funding for the program was secured through Jordan’s Principle and the Inuit Child First Initiative Fund.

Funding is now secured until March of 2024.

“Nihtat Giwch’in Council are proud to work in collaboration with our friends over at the Beaufort Delta Divisional Education Council (BBDEC),” read the notice. “It is through true partnership that we were able to provide a successful first season. We look forward to continuing our successes together well into the future. Mahsi BDDEC for your continued support.”

Drivers are advised to be aware it is the law to stop driving behind or adjacent to a school bus that has stopped, as children may be moving around the vehicle.