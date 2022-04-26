The 17-year-old charged with a death that occurred in Fort Smith in March appeared in NWT Youth Court on April 25.

The teenager — who cannot be publicly identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act — faces charges stemming from a multi-day crime spree, including second-degree murder, which is connected to the death of a 50-year-old man.

SEE: BREAKING: One dead after shooting in Fort Smith, town ordered to shelter in place by RCMP

The accused also faces two counts of firearm theft during the commission of a burglary and reckless discharge of a firearm.

In light of the crime spree and the potential danger to residents, Fort Smith RCMP locked down the community during the early March weekend. While police were looking for the suspect, the authorities briefly released his name and photograph to the media, which since has been uniformly removed from reports.

“I just want to let my community know I’m very sorry about the chaos that happened in Fort Smith,” Frieda Martselos, MLA for Thebacha, told the Legislative Assembly at the time.

The accused is scheduled to appear again in court mid-May.