The Yellowknife RCMP have arrested a second person in relation to the shooting of an 18-year-old man in the 5100 block of 53 Street on May 1 around 11:13 p.m.

A 17-year-old youth from Edmonton has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and aggravated assault.

The youth is in custody in Alberta and will be transported to Yellowknife to face court.

So far two arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Hilah Rose McCaugley, a 19-year-old from Norman Wells, has been charged with attempted murder.

SEE: Yellowknife shooting suspect now in custody

RCMP have released images of individuals, including this one, who may have been involved in a shooting in Yellowknife on May 1. Photo courtesy of Yellowknife RCMP

The victim received treatment at Stanton Territorial Hospital and was then flown to the University of Alberta Hospital. There was no further update on that person’s condition.

Investigators are still seeking additional suspects in this crime and have released photos to the public in the hope of identifying them, although they are recognizable only by their clothing in the still images taken from security footage.

Anyone who recognizes the people in these photos is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.