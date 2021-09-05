Two children attending Weledeh Catholic School tested positive for COVID-19 Sept. 4.

According to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO), school administration has contacted the families of students in the affected classrooms. Public health recommends all students in the involved classrooms are considered contacts and require isolation. Tests are also recommended for all isolating students.

“If your child was not in an affected classroom there is no requirement to isolate at this time,” said Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer. “The use of masks in all school settings and other measures currently in place reduce the risk of transmission in schools. At present, there is no known transmission of COVID-19 at the school. In these instances transmission did not occur at the school so this situation is not classified as an outbreak.”

Parents of children across all classes and grades at Weledeh Catholic School are asked to continue checking for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in their children.