A state of emergency in Yellowknife related to shelter capacity will end March 3.

The GNWT has obtained the permits needed to run the temporary shelter constructed at the end of 49 Street downtown from the city, so the state of emergency is no longer required.

The State of Emergency “was initially instated Nov. 6 to address the need for additional shelter space as a result of ongoing capacity limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a GNWT post from January of this year.

This facility will continue to offer day sheltering services to residents and will retain the same capacity, according to a news release attributed to Health and Social Services department spokesperson Jeremy Bird.

“Between the temporary day shelter and the sobering centre, the NTHSSA will provide essential services to homeless and under housed individuals in Yellowknife,” he wrote. “The Government of the Northwest Territories would like to thank all the partners who have made this facility possible and to Yellowknifers who supported, and continue to support, our work in addressing homelessness.”