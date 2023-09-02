Classes at schools in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah will commence on Sept. 14.

Yellowknife Education District No. 1, Yellowknife Catholic Schools and the Commission Scolaire Francophone published a letter on social media Saturday afternoon confirming the date.

K’alemi Dene School in Ndilo and Kaw Tay Whee School in Dettah are also set to open on that day.

The letter stated that staff will report to work on Sept. 11 in order to set up schools for students, followed by the high schools opening on Sept. 12 and 13 to allow for registration of students and distribution of timetables for the first semester.

“We know this has been a trying and challenging time for everyone, and we look forward to returning to some normalcy as soon as possible,” stated the letter.

The letter also stated that the chosen date of return was agreed upon through discussions with the three school boards, Department of Education, Culture and Employment and the NWT Teachers’ Association.