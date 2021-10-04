The combined Day and Sobering Shelter on 51 street in Yellowknife is now open, the Health and Social Services Authority announced in a news release Oct. 4.

Services at the shelter located at 5111 50 street have been closed since Sept. 11 when it was shuttered due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among users and staff.

Day shelter services are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. while overnight services at the sobering centre services are available between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily.

The Health and Social Services authority’s release advises the re-opening of the existing shelter still isn’t enough to stay the need for more shelter space.

“Yellowknife’s’s homeless population exceeds the capacity of our sheltering services and the opening of this service does not negate the need for more sheltering day space,” it reads.

In an open letter to Yellowknifers on Sept. 13 Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green appealed to residents to find it in their hearts to support the proposed Aurora Village shelter, following public backlash from business owners in the area.

Yellowknife City Council is set to discuss whether to approve a conditionally approved use for the GNWT to operate an additional, proposed day shelter at 4709 50 Avenue until October 31, 2024 at a special meeting of council this evening, Oct. 4.