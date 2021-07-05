The Rotary Club of Yellowknife’s bike auction is cycling back into action on July 10 after the pandemic paused it in 2020.

Forty refurbished bicycles that have been donated or recovered by police will be put on the auction block on July 10, the club said in a news release July 3.

This year’s auction was delayed by a couple months until restrictions on outdoor gatherings were eased.

“The auction has been running for 20 to 30 years. I find it’s always been a good way to open up the summer,” said Wayne Guy, past president of the Rotary Club.

“As there is currently a worldwide shortage of bicycles, this is a great opportunity for area residents to find a suitable cycle.”

In preparation for this year’s event, members of the Rotary Club and the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club got together several times to fix up the bikes so they’re ready to ride after being auctioned.

Various sizes and types of bicycles will be on offer.

“We were thrilled to have the expertise of the Mountain Bike Club members this year. The Rotary Club is a major sponsor of the bike club’s new park project at Bristol Pits, so it’s proving to be a beneficial relationship for both parties,” Guy said.

Yellowknife’s city council approved on June 14 a five-year lease for the Mountain Bike Club to begin building a pump track for cyclists.

Proceeds from the bike auction will go towards the track project. Construction is expected to begin on it later this summer. It is the first phase of a larger Bike Park project.

“Tony Whitford will be our auctioneer. He’s been doing this for more than 20 years. He creates a great atmosphere for the auctions,” Guy said.

The event will take place in the parking of Yellowknife Education District No. 1, with bicycle viewing starting at 10 a.m. and the auction kicking off at 11 a.m.