It’s almost time to reflect, reset and embark on the new year with new resolutions.

In addition to new resolutions, there is unfinished work. It’s unfinished not because of lack of commitment, but our goals are greater than our timelines. At the end of the year, I invite you to join me in reviewing what we have achieved so far in 2022 — and what we need to continue working on in the new year.

As we bring a close to the year, there are a couple campaigns that we will continue to promote next year, in addition to many other priorities.

This year presented many opportunities as we have been trying to emerge safely from the pandemic and with a just recovery in mind. I’m grateful to have met many members and allies in-person across the North and beyond. This year, with all its challenges, presented an urgent need to take action social justice issues that affect Northern communities and beyond. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need a just recovery that leaves no one behind.

A couple of months ago, PSAC North hosted a panel on livable basic income. Following that, we launched a campaign that supports this demand. We heard from members and allies supporting this initiative. As we embark on 2023, we’ll continue the conversation on why implementing basic income is important for individuals and communities in the North. We’re asking you to also continue the conversation and send a letter to your Member of Parliament. Visit our campaign page here: https://psacnorth.com/basicincome/ available on the PSAC North website, a couple of clicks away.

Let’s never underestimate the power of our voices. Each petition you sign, letter you write, a rally you attend or information you share with your colleagues, friends and family has a great impact. You are the leaders of change. Collectively, we’re able to make real changes for us and generations to come. Our strength is in our solidarity and collective action.

On Dec. 7 and 8, I was humbled to have attended the Water is Life Legal Summit in Edmonton, organized by Keepers of the Water. Indigenous leaders, grassroots activists, and allies from coast to coast to coast gathered in one place to take action to protect water. I’m grateful to the speakers, organizers, and participants, who generously shared their knowledge and wisdom. Water is life. Water heals. Water is sacred. Please take the time to visit Keepers of the Water website and learn of ways to take action and raise awareness: www.keepersofthewater.ca.

Our union launched Still Thirsty for Justice campaign in September. This campaign is still active, and we will continue demanding clean, safe drinking water for all throughout next year and until all communities across Canada have access to this basic human right. If you’re looking for an action to end this year with, add your voice and tell the prime minister to provide clean water to all. Visit www.StillThirstyForJustice.ca.

The holiday season, for many, is an opportunity to connect with family and friends, and spend some quality time with loved ones. A simple, but mighty, action is to spark a conversation on issues that have great impact on our communities and people across this land, Canada. Your words will help inspire others to take action.

Please take the time to rest and reset. I wish you all a happy holidays season, however you may want to celebrate, and a magnificent new year.