From Sermin Heyck,

Yellowknife

Dear editor,

Finally! It has been a long time coming. Many have been salivating after it for years. Now the goal has been achieved. What am I talking about? I am talking about the defilement and destruction of Tin Can Hill.

Tin Can Hill escaped the onslaught of bulldozers by the skin of its teeth only a few years ago. Now, with the promise of not residences, but a serious building, a university no less, to be built, who can object to such a lofty project?

Supposedly, all kinds of precautions are being taken to protect nature on Tin Can Hill; no other construction is going to take place, etc, etc. Who are we kidding? Rules, laws can be changed easily; constitutions go through amendments. Give it a few years and million-dollar homes will spring up, overlooking beautiful Great Slave Lake. Trees will be slashed, wildflowers destroyed, wildlife chased away.

Every day we hear and talk about climate change; conference after conference is organized; all to prevent the destruction of our one and only planet, to prevent the extinction of millions upon millions of species, due not only to climate change, but also to habitat loss. However, all these scary facts seem to fall on deaf ears of those powers that be.

Most of the world is comdemning Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for destroying the Amazon. And here we are, in Yellowknife, destroying our mini Amazon.