I returned from Ottawa on Dec. 2 after being inducted into the Order of Canada by Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall.

The celebratory event and location at Rideau Hall were prestigious.

Thirteen officers and 33 members were inducted to the Order. The Governor General’s office has the authority to “honour outstanding achievements, dedication to the community and service to the nation.”

I was so proud to be one the members inducted. With me were my sons – Jesse Wheeler and Stewart Wheeler from Ross’s first marriage. They both beamed with pride in the front row of the ceremony.

I was being recognized for service to the community. I started the Native Court Workers, a legal service to assist Indigenous people, in particular, in understanding criminal charges against them, to help in acquiring lawyers and to aid in communications between both parties, providing information on the client and community.

The program moved into civil areas later to assist families in child welfare matters, legal change of name and other areas. With the change of name issue, the church changed people’s last names unilaterally, and it took away a certain identity people had with their families and community. The look of pride and the taller walk to have their original Indigenous names returned legally was incredibly gratifying.

I later moved into the areas of working with women’s organizations: the Native Women’s Association and the Status of Women. Society was still resistant to the upward movement of women and working to end discrimination against women in all areas of life. Indigenous women found recognition and social movement difficult, both from governments and their own community people. I worked with these groups but also with the Government of the Northwest Territories to fund these groups. These organizations are forces to be recognized.

In other areas, I was elected to city council and served for nine years seeing the Ruth Inch Pool, fire hall, new curling rink and new residential developments built while preventing the original Yellowknife – Willow Flats and Peace River Flats — from being torn down, but allowed to change over time.

With St. John Ambulance, I served community events by being present as a medical first responder.

I have had fun all the time. You don’t always realize that people notice you and see you work outside your normal eight-hour job, but they do. It could be the variety of tasks you undertake. Our community thrives on volunteerism. Without volunteers, events would be short-changed or worse — not able to happen because of the lack of funds.

I also recognize in some cases people do not have jobs that pay well enough or have no jobs and wish to be paid for their work to pay the bills.

I am lucky in that I can do both.

The other great thing about community service is that you meet a lot of people from your own circle and learn different skills.

At Rideau Hall, I was recognized with people from all over Canada for our community service. It was a proud time for me as a recipient and having my sons as witnesses.

We shared our pictures on Facebook. Jesse wrote a wonderful tribute.

I am beaming with pride as these young men are a force to themselves and proud of me and the recognition I received.

After the formal ceremony, we had a lovely lunch and were able to talk with other recipients over our works, both professionally and that of community service. Everyone was congratulatory and in a festive mood. A couple of recipients wondered aloud how they were there? I talked to them and offered that someone or a group noted their work and nominated them, which was accepted by the Approvals Committee and they deserved to be there.

I do ask that you observe and note those that work tirelessly for their community, particularly from their paid jobs, to assist Elders, assist youth, help with children, keep the community safe and clean. You can nominate them for this award under the Order of Canada page, where you will find a nomination page to detail who you wish to see honoured.

The honours are selected by an independent committee which brings the names to the Orders Office for the Governor General.

It is not who you know but what you do.