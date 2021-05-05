The COVID-19 outbreak connected to N.J. Macpherson school in Yellowknife has grown to 20 active cases.

There are an additional seven probable COVID-19 cases, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola stated in a news release on May 4.

That marks an increase of six cases from the day before.

There are about 1,000 close contacts associated with the outbreak, Kandola added.

The N.J. outbreak began on May 2 with one COVID-19 case.

Public exposure notice update

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) added more public exposure notices in Yellowknife. Individuals who were at the following locations at the specified times must self-isolate immediately along with their household members.

Advertisement

FirstGroup School Bus #11 on April 28-30 in the morning and afternoon.

Stanley Boxing & Fitness’ youth boxing class on May 1 between 9 and 10 a.m.

St. Joseph School’s Grade 6, but only affected classes on April 28-30.

Sir John Franklin High School’s Grade 10 but the affected class only on April 30.

My World on May 1 between 9 and 10 a.m.

Soccer Tournament (SpringKickOffYK) including all players and coaches on April 30 to May 1 at any time.

School closures in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko remain in effect, as does mandatory indoor masking in those locations.